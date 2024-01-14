David Cameron rules out comeback as Tory leader after return to frontline politics

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Cameron appeared to rule out a tilt at becoming Tory leader again, saying he is “not after any other role” in the party.

The former prime minister insisted he does not have an “agenda” to return as Conservative leader after his shock return to the cabinet as foreign secretary.

Lord Cameron said he was not going to run as an MP at the next election in what could allow a possible leadership bid if Rishi Sunak steps aside after this year’s contest.

“That’s not going to happen,” the former prime minister told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.

Lord Cameron appeared to rule out a bid to return as Tory leader after the next election (PA Wire)

“The ability to come back and try and serve in some capacity as foreign secretary is a huge honour for me, I’m going to do my best, use the experience I’ve got but there’s no other agenda here.

“I’m doing the job I was asked to do, I’m delighted to do it, I’m not after any other role.”

It comes amid growing speculation about who could take over the Conservative Party in the event of an electoral disaster, with current polling pointing towards a Labour landslide this autumn.

Right-wingers Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick have both quit government posts to campaign for tougher measures on immigration and asylum, with both seen to be positioning themselves for a future leadership contest.

Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick are seen as Tory leadership contenders if Rishi Sunak steps aside after the general election (PRU/AFP via Getty Images)

While figuers from the centrist One Nation caucus are expected to stand in a bid to stave off a lurch to the right, with former contender Tom Tugendhat having been linked to a potential run.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought the former leader back to frontline politics in a shock move in November as he reshuffled Suella Braverman out of the Cabinet.

Lord Cameron has continued to face questions about his private lobbying of ministers to try to secure access to an emergency coronavirus loan scheme for Greensill.

The now Tory peer denied being paid £10 million to lobby for the since-collapsed firm during his years in the wilderness outside politics, having resigned as prime minister in 2016.

“No that isn’t true,” he told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, before deflecting from the question by talking about his Alzheimer’s UK work.

He declined to set the record straight by revealing how much he was paid, arguing: “I was a private citizen, I had a number of different interests, the things I did, including important charitable work and I think as a private citizen you’re entitled to do that.”

The BBC previously reported that Lord Cameron paid around 10 million US dollars (£7.8 million) to jet around the world promoting the finance business.