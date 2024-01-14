Geordie Greig discusses return of 'Rolls Royce' David Cameron to UK politics

The Independent’s editor-in-chief Geordie Greig described David Cameron as a ‘Rolls-Royce’ returning to politics during a new interview on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg this morning (14 January).

“He’s smooth, he’s persuasive, he powers along”, Mr Greig noted, adding that there were ‘definitely bumps in the road’ - referring to the foreign secretary’s refusal to say how much he was paid by Greensill Capital.

“Such a flatterer!”, Isabel Oakeshott responded to the analogy, however, Mr Greig insisted we’d “seen it all before”.

David Cameron also appeared on the show, as well as Labour leader, Keir Starmer.