In what is apparently known in spin-doctoring circles as a “prebuttal”, Lord Frost, Britain’s minister of state for EU relations, has delivered the government’s response to the EU’s latest initiative to make the Brexit deal work a day before the EU Commission is due to release it.

This, presumably, is for the presentational purpose of making it look as though Maros Sefcovic, a vice-president of the EU Commission, is unreasonably dismissing the British government’s supposedly modest request to renegotiate the Brexit deal – the one negotiated and signed off by that self-same Lord Frost at the end of 2019.

The UK withdrawal agreement, complete with its Northern Ireland protocol, has been passed by the UK and EU parliaments, democratically endorsed (or so the government has always claimed) in a British general election, and lodged with the United Nations as an international treaty. Now the British want, not for the first time, to renegotiate their relationship with the EU – meaning, among other things, that Boris Johnson did not “get Brexit done” after all.