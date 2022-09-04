There has to be a plan to deal with the UK’s soaring energy bills and the country will get one within the next few days. That much has been made clear by Liz Truss, frontrunner for the job of prime minister, in her BBC interview with Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday.

The measures will cost taxpayers a huge amount, up to an estimated £100bn, but the alternative modest help that has so far been offered is quite inadequate. The costs of not doing enough are far greater than the costs of such radical action.

However, the sheer scale of the support needed means that it is all the more important that the schemes should be wisely constructed. The country has recent experience of supporting the economy, at a massive cost, through the pandemic. It is clear now that there was huge waste at many levels.