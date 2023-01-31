According to the IMF’s latest forecasts, Britain will endure the worst economic performance of any large economy in 2023, including Russia, and will stage only a relatively modest comeback in 2024.

Over the two-year horizon, it is easily the worst outlook among the advanced economies – and some further distance behind fast-growing emerging economies in Asia and America. A few more years of this and the UK will no longer be the sixth biggest economy in the world, and could be overtaken decisively by poorer but more populous nations such as Brazil and Turkey. In terms of income per head, the likes of Poland and Slovenia may outstrip the UK by the end of the decade.

Even making the most generous allowances for the effects of Covid, the war in Ukraine, and Britain’s long-term relative weakness in productivity and investment inside and outside the EU, it would seem that the Brexit “dividend” is meagre at best.