The Independent view

The suffering of Gaza’s people is only increasing – they need aid

Editorial: Israel’s right to defend itself comes with a need to recognise the humanitarian situation

Saturday 28 October 2023 20:20
The strongest emotional force behind the calls for a ceasefire is the anguish at the prospect of yet another round of violence

(EPA)

There might seem to be no more than a pedantic difference between “humanitarian pauses” and a “ceasefire” in the war between Israel and Hamas. Yet it is a real cleavage that has divided the world.

The reason that the United States and British governments refuse to use the word “ceasefire” is that Israeli civilians have been indiscriminately and deliberately slaughtered, and their government is duty-bound to respond to try to prevent further atrocities.

To call for a ceasefire immediately after one side has committed an act of criminal aggression is not even-handed, as many of those making that call might imagine. If a ceasefire means that Israel should do nothing to try to rescue the hostages, a ceasefire is wrong. Either Israel has a right to defend itself, or it does not.

