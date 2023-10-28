There might seem to be no more than a pedantic difference between “humanitarian pauses” and a “ceasefire” in the war between Israel and Hamas. Yet it is a real cleavage that has divided the world.

The reason that the United States and British governments refuse to use the word “ceasefire” is that Israeli civilians have been indiscriminately and deliberately slaughtered, and their government is duty-bound to respond to try to prevent further atrocities.

To call for a ceasefire immediately after one side has committed an act of criminal aggression is not even-handed, as many of those making that call might imagine. If a ceasefire means that Israel should do nothing to try to rescue the hostages, a ceasefire is wrong. Either Israel has a right to defend itself, or it does not.