The Israel Defense Forces has told civilians in northern Gaza that their "window to act is closing" and called for them to "move south for their own safety" ahead of an expected ground invasion.

This footage, released on Saturday (28 October) shows IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari saying: "Moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end."

The IDF statement came as thousands of protesters marched through London calling for a ceasefire.

Communications in Gaza have been knocked out in Israel's intensified attacks, with the 2.3 million population largely cut off from contact with each other and the outside world.