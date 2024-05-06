It is hard to extract any crumb of comfort whatsoever from the latest developments in and around Israel and Gaza.

In the clearest sign yet that Israel intends to go ahead with its long-threatened assault on Rafah, its defence forces warned some of the hundreds of thousands sheltering in parts of the southern Gazan city to move to what it called an expanded “humanitarian area”.

The warning, which the IDF cast as “encouragement” or “advice”, rather than an order for a “wide-scale evacuation”, follows continuing negotiations in Cairo about a ceasefire and the release of at least some, if not all, of the remaining hostages.