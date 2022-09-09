The accession of Charles III is a paradox. It does, as has been mentioned, represent something of a turning point. Things will be different.

The face of the monarchy after more than 70 years is literally changing – even though the ruddy features of the former Prince of Wales, as seen in his first televised address, are highly familiar. The coins, the bank notes and the stamps will look different. In due course, the Royal Mail vans and the badges worn by police and the armed forces will bear a new royal cypher: C III R. The senior barristers are now KCs. We will now ask the Almighty to save the King. There will be a new personality delivering the homily on Christmas Day. And so on...

There will be other changes to the institution of the monarchy itself. As far as can be judged from the King’s remarks in the past, and briefings from his office, this 73-year-old veteran of public life is set on modernisation. There will be some slimming down of personnel. There will be fewer “working” royals, and they will be made better use of – a productivity boost is overdue.