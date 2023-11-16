No one seeing what has been happening in Israel and Gaza in recent weeks would want anything other than for the fighting to stop. The lives lost and the unspeakable horrors perpetrated in the kibbutzim invaded by Hamas on 7 October have drawn forth more unspeakable horrors visited upon the people of Gaza. The stories are harrowing, the miseries all too real, and there seems no end to them. The pain will last for generations. Wanting to end the suffering of Israeli and Palestinian families now is not an ignoble cause.

So the vast majority of those who call and march for a ceasefire are driven by the noblest of human qualities: that of mercy. Those Labour MPs who voted in the House of Commons for a ceasefire – like those from the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats, and other parties – aren’t antisemites, extremists or Hamas apologists. They simply abhor violence and wish it to end. They deserve respect.

It was very much a “conscience vote” for all sides, and it might have been better if it had been recognised as such, with no whip imposed by the government or opposition parties. Even so, there are also good reasons to believe that Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour leadership actually had the better of the argument, and a more balanced as well as a more realistic approach.