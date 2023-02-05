Jump to content

The best thing Liz Truss can do for the Conservative Party is get out of the way

Editorial: Although Truss’s reckless actions have damaged her brand of conservatism, it is clear she is determined to fight for it

Sunday 05 February 2023 18:49


Her re-emergence into the limelight is a headache for the prime minister

Liz Truss is back – not, thankfully, in Downing Street, but at the centre of the political debate.

After a period of silence since she departed No 10 last October, the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister has penned a 4,000-word article for The Sunday Telegraph blaming her spectacular downfall on “a very powerful economic establishment”.

Although Ms Truss admits she is not “blameless”, there is little contrition and no apology for the chaos triggered by her rush for unfunded tax cuts, and the problems it continues to cause for millions with higher mortgage payments. Few would argue with her point about the UK’s poor record on economic growth. But if her diagnosis was right, the prescription almost killed the patient.

