Liz Truss has spoken for the first time following her disastrous stint as prime minister, blaming her own Tory party and the “economic establishment” for her downfall.

Writing a 4,000-word essay in the Sunday Telegraph, Ms Truss stood by her plans to boost economic growth but argued she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda.

Her brief premiership lasted just 49 days after her £45 billion package of unfunded cuts panicked the markets and tanked the pound.

