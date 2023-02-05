Liz Truss ‘clearly’ took wrong approach to the economy, Shapps says

Grant Shapps has admitted that Liz Truss’s approach to the economy “clearly” wasn’t the right one.

The transport secretary spoke on Sunday (5 February), as the former prime minister set out her version of the events which led to her downfall in a 4,000-word article for The Sunday Telegraph.

“Clearly it wasn’t [the right approach],” Mr Shapps said when asked by Laura Kuenssberg for his thoughts on the economic plan that panicked the markets and tanked the pound last year.

Ms Truss, however, blamed her own party and the “economic establishment” for her failure.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.