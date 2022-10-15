When Liz Truss became prime minister, this marked a significant change in the government’s programme. Quite how dramatic the change was remained partly concealed until Kwasi Kwarteng, her short-lived chancellor, delivered his mini-Budget on 23 September.

His tax cuts, which went further than those promised by Ms Truss in her leadership campaign, were a disastrous policy to inflict on the country. The loss of confidence that they engendered has added to the cost of borrowing for the government, and for millions of mortgage holders.

Ms Truss had no credible mandate for her abrupt change of direction. She managed to impress a tiny and unrepresentative subgroup of the population – 81,000 Conservative Party members – that unfunded tax cuts were a good idea. She complained, with the specious reasoning of a zealot, that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak had broken the mandate of the 2019 Tory manifesto by raising taxes. In fact, they had remained true to the overriding promise in that manifesto to keep debt under control.