Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

After another major U-turn, it’s time for a general election

Editorial: If Ms Truss wants to stay on as prime minister, she must put her case to the British people

Saturday 15 October 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The future of the country cannot be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it should be decided by the people in a general election now</p>

The future of the country cannot be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it should be decided by the people in a general election now

(Getty)

When Liz Truss became prime minister, this marked a significant change in the government’s programme. Quite how dramatic the change was remained partly concealed until Kwasi Kwarteng, her short-lived chancellor, delivered his mini-Budget on 23 September.

His tax cuts, which went further than those promised by Ms Truss in her leadership campaign, were a disastrous policy to inflict on the country. The loss of confidence that they engendered has added to the cost of borrowing for the government, and for millions of mortgage holders.

Ms Truss had no credible mandate for her abrupt change of direction. She managed to impress a tiny and unrepresentative subgroup of the population – 81,000 Conservative Party members – that unfunded tax cuts were a good idea. She complained, with the specious reasoning of a zealot, that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak had broken the mandate of the 2019 Tory manifesto by raising taxes. In fact, they had remained true to the overriding promise in that manifesto to keep debt under control.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in