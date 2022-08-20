Michael Gove has announced that he is backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, accusing Liz Truss of being "on holiday from reality" over the cost of living crisis.

The former minister wrote in The Times that he did not expect to return to the front benches after spending 11 years in the cabinet until he was fired for privately telling Boris Johnson to resign.

"The framing of the leadership debate... has been a holiday from reality. The answer to the cost of living crisis cannot be simply to reject further “handouts” and cut tax," Mr Gove said.

