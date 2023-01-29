Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Defiant to the last, Nadhim Zahawi lacks contrition

Editorial: Nowhere does he acknowledge the damage he has inflicted on his country, his party or the government

Sunday 29 January 2023 18:34
Comments
<p>No apologies, no regrets, it seems</p>

No apologies, no regrets, it seems

(AFP via Getty)

As “careless” as he was about his tax affairs – that is the official description given to him by HMRC, and it was not meant as a compliment – Nadhim Zahawi has also exercised some licence in the resignation letter he sent to the prime minister.

One serious omission in his response to his sacking is any sense of contrition. Not, as far as can be judged, a man often overwhelmed by self-doubt, Mr Zahawi nowhere acknowledges the damage he has inflicted on his country, his party, and the government through his negligence and his subsequent attempt to bluster and obfuscate his way out of trouble. No apologies, no regrets, it seems.

He has previously acknowledged, albeit after considerable delay and resistance, the fact of his having settled a £5m tax bill, which included a punitive penalty of about £1m. But he does not see fit to mention this, or indeed the verdict of the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, Sir Laurie Magnus, who found that he had “fallen below the high standards” expected of him.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in