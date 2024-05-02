Although local authorities, police and crime commissioners, and directly elected mayors have little to do with the National Health Service in their respective localities, many voters will still have used the opportunity provided by the local elections to register a protest about the state of the NHS as well as the cost of living and other pressing concerns.

As has been well documented, satisfaction with the service is running at a multi-decade low – far below where it was before the change of government in 2010.

Some of that disillusion, to be fair to the Conservatives, is down to the grim legacy of the Covid pandemic – longer waiting lists and the burden of dealing with long Covid. The NHS has also suffered from inflation, post-Brexit shortages of staff, and unfavourable and inexorable demographic trends.