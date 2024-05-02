Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

the independent view

A devastating, damning picture of NHS maternity care failings is emerging

Editorial: The latest intelligence from leaders in the maternity sector suggests that the problem is not confined to a few examples of extraordinary neglect of mothers and babies, but is a worryingly widespread, if not endemic, phenomenon

Thursday 02 May 2024 19:54 BST
Comments
(Dave Brown)

Although local authorities, police and crime commissioners, and directly elected mayors have little to do with the National Health Service in their respective localities, many voters will still have used the opportunity provided by the local elections to register a protest about the state of the NHS as well as the cost of living and other pressing concerns.

As has been well documented, satisfaction with the service is running at a multi-decade low – far below where it was before the change of government in 2010.

Some of that disillusion, to be fair to the Conservatives, is down to the grim legacy of the Covid pandemic – longer waiting lists and the burden of dealing with long Covid. The NHS has also suffered from inflation, post-Brexit shortages of staff, and unfavourable and inexorable demographic trends.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in