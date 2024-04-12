The NHS is having its Me Too moment – and its boss is right to take action

Most organisations, public or private, large or small, suffer from an institutional tendency to defensiveness in the face of criticism, wrongdoing and crisis.

When things go awry, the instinct is to gather the wagons round and indulge in a cycle of denial, obfuscation and deflection. Examples are plentiful; among those to have made headlines recently in relation to such behaviour are the Post Office, the British royal family, the Red Bull racing team, Thames Water, and various members of the parliamentary Conservative Party.

So it is beyond refreshing that the chief executive of the National Health Service, along with her colleagues, has taken it upon herself to launch a Me Too-style investigation into sexual harassment across that vast organisation. Rather than ignoring stories about abuse of position, or denying the existence of sexual harassment among the near 2 million staff and associated workers employed by the health service, Amanda Pritchard has pre-emptively asked her people directly about their experiences.