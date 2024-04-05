The Westminster honeytrap scandal takes us ‘Back to Basics’… and that’s bad news for the Tories
As a senior Conservative MP admits to falling victim to a sexting scandal, we are witnessing a rerun of the Nineties sleaze that led to Blair’s Labour landslide, says John Rentoul
Jeremy Hunt may have been closer to the truth than he realised when he said Will Wragg, the high-ranking Conservative MP, had made a “fulsome apology” for handing over phone numbers of his colleagues to the Westminster honeytrapper.
“Fulsome” is a pedant’s favourite, having been on a journey from its original meaning of “full” or “generous”. Although it is increasingly used in that sense today, it came in the 14th century to mean something so excessive as to “arouse disgust” or “make nauseous”. That seems about right in describing Wragg’s conduct.
Wragg’s confession – that he was “scared” that someone he met on a gay dating app “had stuff on me” so he gave him information about other MPs – marks another low in Tory scandals.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies