Jeremy Hunt may have been closer to the truth than he realised when he said Will Wragg, the high-ranking Conservative MP, had made a “fulsome apology” for handing over phone numbers of his colleagues to the Westminster honeytrapper.

“Fulsome” is a pedant’s favourite, having been on a journey from its original meaning of “full” or “generous”. Although it is increasingly used in that sense today, it came in the 14th century to mean something so excessive as to “arouse disgust” or “make nauseous”. That seems about right in describing Wragg’s conduct.

Wragg’s confession – that he was “scared” that someone he met on a gay dating app “had stuff on me” so he gave him information about other MPs – marks another low in Tory scandals.