Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Alfred Nobel’s vision of peace is one that is desperately needed today

Editorial: The Nobel Peace Prize results will be widely welcomed throughout the democratic nations – but we are a million miles from the world the award is fighting for

Friday 07 October 2022 23:15
Comments
<p>Jailed civil rights activist Ales Bialiatski was one of the recipients of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize</p>

Jailed civil rights activist Ales Bialiatski was one of the recipients of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize

(AP)

It was not the 70th birthday present Vladimir Putin wanted, and it will be widely welcomed throughout the democratic world. The Nobel Peace Prize committee has awarded the coveted prize to Ales Bialiatski, the veteran civil rights activist, who is currently being held in prison without trial in his native Belarus. Sharing the prize with him are Memorial, Russia’s oldest rights organisation, and the Centre for Civil Liberties, the Ukrainian rights group.

The committee said the laureates “have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens. They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human rights abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy”.

The awards could hardly be more topical. No one can question the committee’s desire to honour the champions of freedom in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine during the most dangerous period in Europe since the Second World War.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in