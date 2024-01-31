There have been many historic days in the history of Northern Ireland, and not all of them memorable for the right reasons. The breakthrough deal that has re-established powersharing in the province is undoubtedly one of the better days, and that deserves to be celebrated.

As has been widely noted, much of the credit must redound personally to the patient diplomacy by the secretary of state for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris. Historically, his role has been regarded in Westminster as a “hardship posting”, not least because of the ever-present threat of assassination.

Since Mr Heaton-Harris managed to broker a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party that will revive the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive, he is more likely to be overcome by the heady fumes of love enveloping him from Sinn Fein. They are joined by the Labour Party, Irish nationalists, the SNP, and even some of the flintier – but realistic – leaders of political unionism.