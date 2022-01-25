One of the more obvious bits of collateral damage from Partygate has been respect for the rule of law and, subsequently, the reputation of the Metropolitan Police Service for responding to crimes without fear or favour.

As more and more serious allegations about Covid rule-breaking emerged, mostly unchallenged in their substance, the Met stuck to its line that it did not unusually investigate such crimes after about a year has passed. With such a politically charged set of allegations growing almost by the day, the Met left itself open to much ridicule.

The Met, its commissioner, Cressida Dick, and its senior officers perhaps took the view, repeated by Commissioner Dick on Monday, that it wasn’t the best use of scarce police resources, and that they’d be better off pursuing terrorists and violent criminals rather than spads with hangovers. Now it seems something has changed her mind, and the Met will, after all, be going after those who broke the very laws they made during lockdown. It is about time.