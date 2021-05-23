T

he government has launched its new plan for visitors without a visa or immigration status to apply for Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before coming to the UK. The scheme was announced against a background of deep concern about both its competence and its motives.

Many people from across the political spectrum will also feel a sense of loss because they are unable to travel so freely to Europe now that the UK has left the EU, and the introduction of the proposed European system of prior authorisation will compound that loss. So the proposed UK electronic system, which mirrors the electronic border monitoring developed by the United States, should be examined with the closest scrutiny.

The scheme has two broad elements. The starting point is that everyone visiting the UK, apart from those travelling from Ireland – which is part of the common travel area dating back to 1922 – will have to get clearance before they travel, just as visitors to the US have to do. Anyone coming even for a weekend will have to apply. Alongside this are a series of new or expanded paths to longer-term settlement. These include special categories for skilled workers, people of “global talent”, and health and care workers. There is special access for holders of Hong Kong passports, and there are new arrangements for India.