One of the many problems of our political parties engaging in various “culture wars” is that LGBT+ people can get hurt in the crossfire. This is no hyperbole. The latest report on hate crimes against transgender people from the Home Office specifically refers to the hostile climate created by the tenor of public debate.

The Home Office – presided over by the fanatically anti-woke Suella Braverman – has taken the highly unusual step of raising the way current conversations have affected the lives of perfectly innocent people: “Transgender issues have been heavily discussed by politicians, the media and on social media over the last year, which may have led to an increase in these offences, or more awareness in the police in the identification and recording of these crimes.”

Carefully worded as it is, the meaning is clear: politicians, high-profile celebrities and journalists may have contributed to a more permissive attitude to attacks on trans people.