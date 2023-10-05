Jump to content

the independent view

Politicians are stoking ‘culture wars’ – with trans people caught in the crossfire

Editorial: Arguments about trans rights have become louder and more strident, with language that can be insensitive, insulting, hurtful – and, as has now come to light, directly harmful

Thursday 05 October 2023 19:18
<p>Suella Braverman’s speech at the Conservatives’ conference raised eyebrows for some of the language she used</p>

One of the many problems of our political parties engaging in various “culture wars” is that LGBT+ people can get hurt in the crossfire. This is no hyperbole. The latest report on hate crimes against transgender people from the Home Office specifically refers to the hostile climate created by the tenor of public debate.

The Home Office – presided over by the fanatically anti-woke Suella Braverman – has taken the highly unusual step of raising the way current conversations have affected the lives of perfectly innocent people: “Transgender issues have been heavily discussed by politicians, the media and on social media over the last year, which may have led to an increase in these offences, or more awareness in the police in the identification and recording of these crimes.”

Carefully worded as it is, the meaning is clear: politicians, high-profile celebrities and journalists may have contributed to a more permissive attitude to attacks on trans people.

