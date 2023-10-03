‘Transgender women have no place in biological women’s wards’, says Suella Braverman

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said biological men should not have treatment in the same wards and in the same safe spaces as biological women.

Speaking on Sky News, Ms Braverman said: “Trans women have no place in women’s wards or indeed any safe space relating to biological women,

“The Health Secretary is absolutely right to clarify and make it clear that biological men should not have treatment in the same wards as biological women.

“This is about protecting women’s dignity and women’s safety and privacy. Therefore I am incredibly supportive and welcome the announcement today by the Health Secretary.”