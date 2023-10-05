Rishi Sunak: A man is a man and a woman is a woman - that’s just common sense

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has said “a man is a man and a woman is a woman, it is just common sense”, in his closing speech at the Conservative Party Conference.

Addressing the conference, Mr Sunak said: “It shouldn’t be controversial for parents to know what their children are being taught in school about relationships.

“Patients should know when hospitals are talking about men or women. We shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t.

“A man is a man and a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense.”