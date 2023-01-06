As a cathartic act of a man deeply resentful of the way he believes his family and the media have treated him and his wife, Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has much to commend it.

Like most in the celebrity memoirs genre, it occasionally veers into the realm of “too much information”, and there are some serious errors of judgement, not least the disclosure that he killed 25 Taliban fighters.

Not only is this distasteful and contrary to a long British army tradition of not bragging about one’s war record, but it has also made him even more of a target for terrorists – and at a time when his personal protection arrangements haven’t been firmly sorted out.