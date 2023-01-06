Jump to content

The royal family has a choice to make – but it won’t be easy

Editorial: As a contribution to the prestige and stability of the constitutional monarchy, Prince Harry’s memoir is negative

Friday 06 January 2023 20:00
<p>Public opinion on the royals, especially among the young, may be affected </p>

Public opinion on the royals, especially among the young, may be affected

(AP)

As a cathartic act of a man deeply resentful of the way he believes his family and the media have treated him and his wife, Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has much to commend it.

Like most in the celebrity memoirs genre, it occasionally veers into the realm of “too much information”, and there are some serious errors of judgement, not least the disclosure that he killed 25 Taliban fighters.

Not only is this distasteful and contrary to a long British army tradition of not bragging about one’s war record, but it has also made him even more of a target for terrorists – and at a time when his personal protection arrangements haven’t been firmly sorted out.

