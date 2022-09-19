In his sermon at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Archbishop of Canterbury made reference to her example of public service, and appeared to contrast it, unfavourably, with that set by the political classes: “People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten.”

Justin Welby was entirely right to echo, once again, the paeans of praise for the Queen’s record of public service. As he put it: “Few leaders receive the outpouring of love that we have seen.” One of the more surprising aspects of the last few momentous days has indeed been the extent to which the late Queen was respected and even loved around the world. German television channels cleared their schedules for the funeral service. President Biden said she reminded him of his own mother.

President Macron was elegiac: “To you, she was your Queen. To us, she was The Queen. She will be with all of us forever.” From the other side of the planet, the prime minister of Fiji, Frank Bainimarama, came to deliver a warm tribute: “Fijian hearts are heavy this morning as we bid farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We will always treasure the joy of her visits to Fiji along with every moment that her grace, courage and wisdom were a comfort and inspiration to our people, even a world away.”