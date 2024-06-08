Jump to content
This election could see record low voter turnout – and the main parties have nobody but themselves to blame

Editorial: An opinion poll for The Independent suggests one in five electors has already decided to abstain

Saturday 08 June 2024 19:43 BST
Many potential voters feel politically homeless
Many potential voters feel politically homeless (Getty)

Turnout could hit a record low in the general election, many experienced observers tell The Independent. Robert Hayward, the Conservative peer and elections guru, said: “I have felt that we may have a record low turnout because it is clear that a lot of voters look politically homeless.”

Luke Tryl of More in Common, the polling and campaigning organisation, said: “It certainly wouldn’t surprise me if turnout hit a low this year.”

An exclusive opinion poll for The Independent carried out by Techne found that one in five electors has already decided not to vote. Michela Morizzo, Techne’s chief executive, said: “The risk of a low turnout is very high.” One of the causes is the uninspiring choice presented by the two main parties. As Ms Morizzo put it, “there is abstentionism among those who voted Conservative and have lost confidence”, while the Labour alternative has failed to generate much enthusiasm to compensate.

