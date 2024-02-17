Jump to content

The Independent view

Rishi Sunak cannot afford to become consumed by by-election defeats

Editorial: The prime minister must not be spooked by protest votes for Reform UK

Saturday 17 February 2024 18:54
<p>Reform UK leader Richard Tice stated the party is ‘solidifying’ itself as the third largest in the UK</p>

At a time when Vladimir Putin is asserting his brutal power ever more blatantly, when Ukrainian forces are being pushed back, and when the situation in Gaza is bleaker than ever, the British prime minister cannot afford to be distracted by the protest votes for a minority party in by-elections.

The Reform UK bandwagon may appear to be picking up speed. In Wellingborough, Ben Habib won 13 per cent of the vote and in Kingswood, Rupert Lowe won 10 per cent. This suggests that national opinion polls, putting the party on an average of 10 per cent, are accurate.

The prime minister has responded by launching an appeal for all voters who oppose a Labour government to unite behind the Conservative Party, making the argument that “a vote for anyone other than the Conservatives will just help Starmer”. That this is obviously true does not conceal Rishi Sunak’s desperation.

