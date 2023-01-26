Jump to content

Forget ‘awaydays’ – what Rishi Sunak must do now is reshuffle

Editorial: If he is to make any progress in the 18 months or so left until the next general election, he needs a team he can trust to stay out of trouble, carry out policies and ‘deliver’

Thursday 26 January 2023 21:21
(Dave Brown)

As the cabinet gathers for its “awayday” in the Elizabethan splendour of Chequers, it’s tempting to wonder what the mood was like around the elegant drawing rooms and antique conference tables. When Rishi Sunak looked around him, how many of the flawed personalities really commanded his full confidence? How many can he count on to be loyal? Which ones should he sack? Which to promote? Which would be more trouble outside the tent than inside?

Mr Sunak needs to do something to stamp his authority on his government – and fast. If he is to make any progress in the 18 months or so left until the next general election, he needs a team he can trust to stay out of trouble, carry out policies and “deliver”, as the cliche goes. It’s not much to ask, but obviously harder than it sounds these days, and the Tory party looks to be fresh out of ideas and talent. A day out in Buckinghamshire isn’t going to change that.

“Difficult” local elections are coming up in May – and even compared with the low base of 2019, when Theresa May was close to her nadir, they will be a disaster for the Tories. Quite how big a blow depends on the next few weeks. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson and his acolytes are watching and waiting.

