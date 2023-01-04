What are the five promises Rishi Sunak made in his speech?

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has made five key ambitious promises for this year – halving inflation, growing the economy, cutting debt and NHS waiting lists, and stopping migrant boats crossing the Channel.

With the NHS in crisis and unions staging strikes by key workers, the prime minister called for a “reasonable dialogue” with the unions and said ministers “hugely value” public-sector workers such as nurses.

In his first major speech of 2023, setting out his government’s priorities, Mr Sunak said: “First, we will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security.

“Second, we will grow the economy, creating better paid jobs and opportunity right across the country.

“Third, we will make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services.

“Fourth, NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly.

“Fifth, we will pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed.”

Some 45,756 people crossed the channel in small boats in 2022, figures show.

The prime minister promised to deliver “peace of mind” to the public,

In an echo of Tony Blair’s reference to Princess Diana as “the people’s princess”, Mr Sunak described his promises as “the people’s priorities”.

“They are your government’s priorities. And we will either have achieved them or not,” he said.

Recommended If only Rishi Sunak could do the maths when it comes to the NHS

“No trick... no ambiguity... we’re either delivering for you or we’re not. We will rebuild trust in politics through action, or not at all. So, I ask you to judge us on the effort we put in and the results we achieve.”

After months of turmoil in the Conservative Party, Mr Sunak came to office promising to deliver stability. But his party is still lagging behind Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party in the polls.