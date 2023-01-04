Rishi Sunak's five promises as he sets out priorities for next two years

Rishi Sunak has set out five promises he says his Conservative government will deliver on over the next two years.

The prime minister pledged to halve inflation in 2023, grow the economy, reduce national debt, cut hospital waiting lists, and pass new laws to stop migrant crossings.

“Those are the people’s priorities. They are your government’s priorities. And we will either have achieved them or not,” Mr Sunak said.

“No tricks, no ambiguity, we’re either delivering for you or we’re not. We will rebuild trust in politics through action, or not at all.”

