Demonising Albanian refugees shows the absurdity of the asylum system

Editorial: Quite apart from the moral and legal obligation to offer asylum to people fleeing war and dislocation, the inconvenient truth is that Britain has too little migration rather than too much

Thursday 02 February 2023 19:43
The prime minister suggested he had a 'brand new deal with Albania'

The prime minister suggested he had a ‘brand new deal with Albania’

(PA)

In his interview with Piers Morgan to mark his 100 days in office, the prime minister was keen to show how much progress he is making on the most chaotic of his five pledges – the bold claim that he will “stop the boats”.

Mr Sunak pointed to the new patrols that the French authorities are carrying out along their northern coastline (at some considerable cost to the British taxpayer), and he made a particular point of his focus on arrivals from Albania: “I’ve got a brand new deal with Albania. Albania accounted for 30 per cent of all illegal migrants.”

“Yeah, that’s ridiculous,” Mr Morgan responded, which is correct, though not necessarily in the way he meant.

