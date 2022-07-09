The former chancellor has made a bold start to his campaign to be Conservative leader and prime minister. His opening pitch is a schmaltzy video telling his family’s story, but it contains a substantive political argument. “Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination,” he asks, “or do we tell ourselves fairy tales that might make us feel better in the moment but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?”

This is an unmistakeable warning to the punk Thatcherites in the Conservative Party who think that the next step after borrowing £360bn to save people’s jobs during coronavirus shutdowns is to borrow even more or to slash public spending to pay for tax cuts.

Rishi Sunak, who understands economic history, knows that Margaret Thatcher put taxes up to stabilise the public finances, and that she cut them again when growth resumed. His allies point out that he is “a Thatcherite, not a Reaganite”. It was Ronald Reagan, the fiscally incontinent president, who joked: “I am not worried about the deficit. It is big enough to take care of itself.”