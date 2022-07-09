Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Tories should disqualify leadership candidates who served under Boris Johnson

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 09 July 2022 16:12
Comments
<p>Disqualifying any candidate who served in Johnson’s government would cull the bloated contest </p>

Disqualifying any candidate who served in Johnson’s government would cull the bloated contest

(AFP via Getty Images)

As per Sean O’Grady, this bloated leadership contest race is in desperate need of a cull.

As a nation, for nearly three years, we have been led by a dishonest man and a government comprising largely talentless individuals who knew exactly who and what he was, and remains.

Had the Tory party (and, in particular, the 1922 Committee) any honour and integrity they would disqualify any candidate who served in Johnson’s government from standing in the leadership contest.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in