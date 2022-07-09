As per Sean O’Grady, this bloated leadership contest race is in desperate need of a cull.

As a nation, for nearly three years, we have been led by a dishonest man and a government comprising largely talentless individuals who knew exactly who and what he was, and remains.

Had the Tory party (and, in particular, the 1922 Committee) any honour and integrity they would disqualify any candidate who served in Johnson’s government from standing in the leadership contest.