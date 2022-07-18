Jump to content
Ducking TV debates is not a sign of great leadership

Editorial: If her party meant as much to her as she claims it does, Liz Truss would have stood down by now

Monday 18 July 2022 21:30
In Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, it suggests a certain lack of confidence

(PA)

The decision by Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to withdraw at the last moment from the Sky News debate was taken for understandable reasons.

For Mr Sunak, the frontrunner, there was little to gain from exposing himself to further risk. As for Ms Truss, such is her inadequacy as a “retail politician”, she shouldn’t have been allowed out in the first place. It seems too late for the more capable Kemi Badenoch to overtake her and land a spot in the final pair that go on to the activists stage, but another embarrassing, nervous, economically illiterate display by the foreign secretary could easily have been enough to panic Tory MPs into propelling Ms Badenoch into real contention.

Ms Truss, with her bizarre Margaret Thatcher cosplay and her inability to stray far from a cautious script, gave the impression that she didn’t really want the job, and would be an electoral disaster if she ever did get it – and that she was struggling not to admit as much to herself.

