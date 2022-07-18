Sky News confirms third Tory leadership debate is cancelled

The third leadership debate has been cancelled after Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss refused to take part.

Mr Sunak, Ms Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat were due to face the third round of debates on July 18 in their attempts to become prime minister and Conservative Party leader.

Sky News, which was due to host the debate, confirmed the cancellation hours before.

The cancellation comes amid reported fears of the TV debates damaging the Conservative Party.

Candidates face a final ballot of Tory MPs on Wednesday, 20 July.

