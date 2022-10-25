The carpenters contracted by Downing Street have been busy lately. Britain’s diminutive new prime minister had his podium “customised”, rather like one of his expensive bespoke suits being altered. It’s a plain, no-nonsense shape.

Liz Truss, now an ex-prime minister at only 47 years of age, persevered with the “Jenga” design, which looks like whoever is speaking at it is about to be sucked into a downward spiral. It seems odd Ms Truss didn’t twig the unfortunate “optics”. Or perhaps not.

The contrast between outgoing and incoming premiers was of course about more than joinery. Rishi Sunak was more human than in some of his previous outings. During his rise to power, he was noted for his attention to presentational detail. This was certainly evident in his inaugural address as prime minister. He abandoned any autocue, which made him sound robotic and look glassy-eyed when he spoke in public after being elected leader of the party.