Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

It is Labour, not the Tories, with a vision for solving the NHS crisis

Editorial: The health service has always had to change to survive, and it will do so again. At the moment, it looks like the opposition party is devoting more creative thought to this than the Conservatives

Sunday 08 January 2023 17:07
Comments
<p>They do not betoken a PM fizzing with radical ideas to ensure the NHS functions as the people expect it to for the next 75 years of its existence</p>

They do not betoken a PM fizzing with radical ideas to ensure the NHS functions as the people expect it to for the next 75 years of its existence

(PA)

It is a startling and rather shaming thing that after nearly 13 years in government, it is the opposition Labour Party rather than the Tory government that seems to have the policies and radical ideas about the NHS crisis.

Indeed, in his BBC interview with Laura Kuenssberg, Rishi Sunak refused to even acknowledge that what the NHS is presently experiencing is a crisis. As with this refusal to say whether he himself bypasses the NHS and uses a private GP, it is plainly a matter of great political embarrassment to him that people are asking, as Laura Kuenssberg put it, “how did you allow this to happen?”

How indeed. Mr Sunak likes to project the image of a results-focussed technocrat, and his well-publicised Downing Street NHS summit last week about the (non) crisis was meant to underline that. But there was nothing new that emerged from that very large meeting, and what there was seemed modest indeed.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in