It is a startling and rather shaming thing that after nearly 13 years in government, it is the opposition Labour Party rather than the Tory government that seems to have the policies and radical ideas about the NHS crisis.

Indeed, in his BBC interview with Laura Kuenssberg, Rishi Sunak refused to even acknowledge that what the NHS is presently experiencing is a crisis. As with this refusal to say whether he himself bypasses the NHS and uses a private GP, it is plainly a matter of great political embarrassment to him that people are asking, as Laura Kuenssberg put it, “how did you allow this to happen?”

How indeed. Mr Sunak likes to project the image of a results-focussed technocrat, and his well-publicised Downing Street NHS summit last week about the (non) crisis was meant to underline that. But there was nothing new that emerged from that very large meeting, and what there was seemed modest indeed.