How much further can the Tories sink? Now all bets are off

When it was first reported that Craig Williams, the prime minister’s parliamentary private secretary, had placed a bet on the date of the election, he admitted: “I put a flutter on the general election some weeks ago.”

For two weeks, Rishi Sunak has hidden behind the fiction that “it wouldn’t be proper to comment further, until any process is concluded”, as the party said in a statement at the time. His spokespeople, when asked why Mr Williams and Laura Saunders, another parliamentary candidate alleged to have bet on the election date, had not been suspended, the prime minister simply repeated that it would be wrong to pre-empt the investigations.

Until Tuesday, when it suddenly became right to pre-empt the investigations, and the Conservative Party disowned both of them. The defence was always nonsense because Mr Williams at least had admitted what he had done and said it was an “error of judgement”.