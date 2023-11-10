The broad reaction to Suella Braverman’s intemperate outburst this week, inside her own party and beyond, underlines just how badly she has misjudged the situation. She sought to provoke – but she succeeded perhaps too well for her own good. The damage done to a nation already riven by an increasingly strident political discourse is grave.

It is a painful irony that she wants to start yet another culture war at a time when we recall the suffering in real wars. There are signs, thankfully, that she will not prevail.

Few of her ministerial colleagues are offering even token support, and none will repeat the disgraceful words she’s used. The respected chair of the justice committee, a distinguished lawyer and a senior Tory figure, Sir Bob Neill, has said she’s crossed a line. Others dismiss her as “unhinged”.