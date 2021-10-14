The five-year “stalking order” passed down by the courts against Tommy Robinson, the co-founder of the English Defence League, is an unusually long one. Then again, Robinson has an unusually long record of breaking the law and attempting to intimidate The Independent’s home affairs and security correspondent, Lizzie Dearden.

His harassment, persistent attempts to confront Ms Dearden personally – and his threats to spread lies and humiliate her partner online – were so serious that they have left a judge no option but to act.

It is, as the magistrate stated, a “proportionate” measure, and one that still allows Robinson complete freedom to exercise his right to speech and respond to any media reports or criticism of him. He may not have understood before that the expression “right to reply” does not equate to turning up on a reporter’s doorstep at 10pm and yelling through the intercom. Perhaps he does now.