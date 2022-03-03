Every generation must renew the struggle against racism and fascism

Editorial: One sad aspect of the evacuation of innocents from Ukrainian cities has been the blatant and violent racism displayed by some towards black and Asian refugees

Thursday 03 March 2022 21:30
(Brian Adcock)

War can reveal the best as well as the worst sides of human nature, and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is proving no exception.

The world has witnessed medieval barbarism of the Russian armed forces, but also the heroism of the people of Ukraine, and the generosity of many others around the world offering support and sanctuary – especially in neighbouring nations such as Poland.

Yet one sad aspect of the evacuation of innocents from Ukrainian cities has been the blatant and violent racism displayed by some towards black and Asian refugees. It is especially poignant and ironic because Ukraine is resisting Russian fascism, and doing so against bogus Russian claims that democratic Ukraine is being run by a neo-Nazi cabal.

