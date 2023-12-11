A few days ago, Olena Zelenska, first lady of Ukraine, sent a direct and heartfelt message to friends and allies around the world: “We really need the help. In simple words, we cannot get tired of this situation, because if we do, we die.”

Fatigue about Ukraine is a clear and present danger, not just to the nation’s future as a free and independent nation, but to the security of Europe and the West as a whole. Her distress about trends in public opinion among Ukraine’s allies was deepened by the vote in the US Senate that, in effect, froze vital military aid.

The Republican caucus, irrationally and stubbornly, decided to take the Ukrainian people hostage to extract more concessions from Joe Biden on the vexed problem of irregular migration through America’s border with Mexico.