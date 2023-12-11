Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

the independent view

Fatigue over Ukraine is a clear and present danger

Editorial: If America wants Ukraine to win this war, it will have to be in this for the long run. That’s a truth that few around DC seem keen to embrace

Monday 11 December 2023 19:10
Comments
<p>Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska is urging allies not to forget the war with Russia</p>

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska is urging allies not to forget the war with Russia

(AFP)

A few days ago, Olena Zelenska, first lady of Ukraine, sent a direct and heartfelt message to friends and allies around the world: “We really need the help. In simple words, we cannot get tired of this situation, because if we do, we die.”

Fatigue about Ukraine is a clear and present danger, not just to the nation’s future as a free and independent nation, but to the security of Europe and the West as a whole. Her distress about trends in public opinion among Ukraine’s allies was deepened by the vote in the US Senate that, in effect, froze vital military aid.

The Republican caucus, irrationally and stubbornly, decided to take the Ukrainian people hostage to extract more concessions from Joe Biden on the vexed problem of irregular migration through America’s border with Mexico.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in