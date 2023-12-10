Workers on Saturday (9 December) dismantled the Soviet-era monument of Red Army General Mykola Shchors from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, as a gesture of the country’s “‘de-Communisation” process.

The Ministry of Culture gave permission to take down the statue and authorities were seen working for hours to dismantle the statue.

A few passers-by watched the proceedings and clapped when workers finished taking down the monument.

Heorhii Lukianchuk, a Kyiv resident, said he ran to witness this “historical moment” and that it will “be on the pages of history books.”