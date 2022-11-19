The joy of football is complicated this time. Not just because the World Cup is happening in the wrong season but because it is being staged in the wrong place. We have known that ever since the decision to award the tournament to Qatar was taken, but what is significant is that the human rights groups that have protested against the Qatari government’s abuses have never called for a boycott. They hoped that the international attention paid to Qatar would help drive reform.

So it has, to an extent more limited than The Independent would have wished. As David Harding, our international editor, writes, changes have been announced but they have not necessarily been enforced.

The Qatari government claims to have reformed the system of kafala, or sponsorship, that meant workers could not leave their jobs or the country without the permission of their employers. It has brought in a minimum wage, and wage protection laws intended to ensure that workers receive their pay. But this cannot alter the facts that the infrastructure for this World Cup has been built by indentured labour, and that many of the workers imported to Doha have died as a result of poor safety and oppressive conditions.