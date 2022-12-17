Jump to content

The World Cup raised awareness of some hard truths – and the football wasn’t bad either

Editorial: It is possible both to enjoy the spectacle and to understand the moral failings of modern football

Saturday 17 December 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>As an exercise in global consciousness-raising, the World Cup going ahead achieved more than if one or two countries had stayed away</p>

(AFP)

The Independent disagreed with those who called for a boycott of the World Cup. If British teams had refused to take part in the competition, it would have been no help to indentured labourers, or to the families of those who died in constructing the stadiums.

It was the right debate to have, however, and having it has ensured that people’s enjoyment of the tournament itself has been tempered by the knowledge that there was a price that was paid for it. But it was significant that the human rights groups that protested against the Qatari government’s abuses argued that the international attention paid to the country was more likely to promote liberal reform.

Some of that reform has happened. Qatar has improved workers rights, even if it has not done enough. But more people around the world know about the issues of human rights in Qatar and the rest of the Middle East; more people have heard of the kalafa system of bonded labour, now said by the Qatari government to be abolished; more people are aware of the idea of sportswashing – the attempt by regimes such as that in Qatar to use its oil wealth to buy the prestige attached to the world’s most popular sport.

