Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent view

It’s no surprise that so many young people are refusing to vote

Editorial: Exclusive Independent poll finds four in 10 young people will refuse to vote on 4 July

Saturday 22 June 2024 18:44 BST
Comments
The hopes and aspirations of young people are being sidelined to an unprecedented degree
The hopes and aspirations of young people are being sidelined to an unprecedented degree (PA)

When he wants to change the subject, the prime minister says that this election is about the future. What he means is that he would rather people stopped asking awkward questions about the Conservative record. What he emphatically does not mean, however, is that the election is about the people who are the country’s future – namely the young people who have the greatest stake in it.

An exclusive opinion poll by Techne UK for The Independent reveals that 41 per cent of young people, aged 18 to 34, have either not registered to vote or have decided that they will not vote. This level of disengagement ought to be the occasion of national soul-searching.

Yet it is not surprising that young people feel so alienated from democracy.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in