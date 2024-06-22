It’s no surprise that so many young people are refusing to vote

When he wants to change the subject, the prime minister says that this election is about the future. What he means is that he would rather people stopped asking awkward questions about the Conservative record. What he emphatically does not mean, however, is that the election is about the people who are the country’s future – namely the young people who have the greatest stake in it.

An exclusive opinion poll by Techne UK for The Independent reveals that 41 per cent of young people, aged 18 to 34, have either not registered to vote or have decided that they will not vote. This level of disengagement ought to be the occasion of national soul-searching.

Yet it is not surprising that young people feel so alienated from democracy.