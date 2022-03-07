At 2pm on a sleepy Friday afternoon, Fox Sports put out a tweet that shook the cricketing world. Shane Warne, 52, had died of a heart attack.

The news was to cricket what David Bowie’s death was to music – and the instinctive, almost visceral reaction was to reject it from the pit of the stomach: he can’t be.

But working in a newsroom means forcing yourself to process information you might normally take some time to digest, especially in the digital age, with no late-night newspaper deadlines and only an unabating website to serve.